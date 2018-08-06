Trevor Booker: Headed to China
Booker is nearing agreement on a contract with the Shanxi Brave Dragons of the Chinese Basketball Association, Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype.com reports.
Booker hasn't generated much interest in free agency from NBA teams this summer, so he appears poised to head overseas for the first time in his career in an attempt to showcase himself for a potential return to North America next spring. The 30-year-old suited up in 68 regular-season contests between the Nets, Pacers and 76ers in 2017-18, averaging 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17.0 minutes per contest.
