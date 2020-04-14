Trevor Booker: Officially retires
Booker announced his retirement from the NBA on Tuesday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Booker hasn't played since the 2017-18 season when he saw time with Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Indiana, and he's now ready to call it a career. He spent the bulk of his time with Washington, where he saw 4,764 minutes and averaged 6.4 points and 5.1 rebounds. His 2016-17 campaign with the Nets was the best year of his career. Booker was 19th in field goal percentage (51.6) and 18th in total rebound percentage (17.2). He retires as a 32-year-old.
