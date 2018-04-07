Pacers' Trevor Booker: Posts 11 points as first unit sits on Friday
Booker tallied 11 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT) six rebounds and a steal in 21 minutes during Friday's 92-73 loss to the Raptors.
Booker should see an increase in minutes for the final two games of the season as it's apparent that the Pacers are going to cap the minutes of their first unit moving forward. Booker will return to his usual reserve role once the playoffs begin.
