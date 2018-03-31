Booker (ankle) will be a game-time call for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Clifton Brown of the Indy Star reports.

Booker is still nursing a sprained right ankle, but the hope is that he'll be cleared to play after missing Thursday's game in Sacramento. Official word likely won't come until close to the 3:30 PM ET tip.

