Pacers' Trevor Booker: Listed as game-time call
Booker (ankle) will be a game-time call for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Clifton Brown of the Indy Star reports.
Booker is still nursing a sprained right ankle, but the hope is that he'll be cleared to play after missing Thursday's game in Sacramento. Official word likely won't come until close to the 3:30 PM ET tip.
