Maxey had 23 points (8-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 43 minutes during Sunday's 97-92 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Maxey provided Philadelphia with a well-rounded outing in the Game 4 defeat, connecting on a team-high-tying trio of threes while ending as one of two players with 20 or more points to go along with a half-dozen rebounds and assists. Maxey has been one of the 76ers' best offensive producers in the first-round series, surpassing the 20-point mark in all four outings. Expect Maxey to continue to produce like he has all season, and maybe even more, in a win-or-go-home Game 5 against New York.