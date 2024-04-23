Maxey was awarded the 2023-24 Most Improved Player on Tuesday.

Maxey enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2023-24 after taking over the lead ball-handler role due to the departure of James Harden from Philadelphia. Maxey was able to improve his season averages of 20.3 points, 3.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 33.6 minutes from 2022-23 to 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 37.5 minutes in 2023-24. While the 23-year-old's shooting splits decreased from 48.1/43.4/84.5 to 45.0/37.3/86.8, his jump as a playmaker and volume scorer helped him form one of the NBA's most dynamic duos alongside Joel Embiid.