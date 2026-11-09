Maxey racked up 27 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and seven assists across 36 minutes during Sunday's 127-121 win over the Bulls.

Maxey delivered another strong offensive performance, shooting efficiently from all three levels while leading Philadelphia with seven assists. The star guard also committed just one turnover despite handling significant playmaking responsibilities, and he connected on a key three-pointer late in the fourth quarter to help secure the victory. Maxey continues to provide elite scoring and assist production alongside a crowded group of offensive contributors.