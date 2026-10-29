Maxey finished Wednesday's 114-109 victory over the Pacers with 27 points (8-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes.

Maxey took over down the stretch, scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter and knocking down two three-pointers in the final 90 seconds to help Philadelphia secure the comeback victory. The dynamic guard led the 76ers in scoring and continued to shoulder a significant offensive workload despite sharing the floor with several established stars. His combination of scoring volume, perimeter shooting and heavy minutes makes him a dependable fantasy option.