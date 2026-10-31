Maxey amassed 27 points (10-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in Friday's 98-93 win over the Knicks.

Maxey led the Sixers to a second victory in as many games against the Knicks this season, leading all players in scoring. The star point guard didn't have his best performance from the charity stripe, though he turned in an otherwise efficient shooting effort. He has yet to record fewer than 26 points and four assists in a game this season.