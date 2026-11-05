Maxey produced 19 points (5-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound and seven assists across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 win over the Pistons.

Maxey struggled inside the arc, converting just two of his nine two-point attempts, but his perimeter shooting and perfect night at the foul line helped offset the inefficiency. He also committed only one turnover while handing out seven assists. With Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown combining for 56 points, Maxey didn't need to carry the scoring load to help Philadelphia secure the win.