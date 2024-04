Maxey (illness) is expected to play in Monday's Game 2 against the Knicks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Maxey missed the team's morning shootaround due to an illness but went through a pregame warmup and is on track to play, while Joel Embiid (knee) remains questionable. Maxey dropped 33 points (14-26 FG) in 44 minutes during Saturday's 111-104 Game 1 loss.