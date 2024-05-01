Maxey amassed 46 points (17-30 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five rebounds and nine assists in 52 minutes during Tuesday's 112-106 overtime victory over the Knicks in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Joel Embiid clearly wasn't 100 percent, so Maxey stepped up in a big way for the 76ers. He used his quickness to get whatever look he wanted on the court, and he hit a three-pointer near halfcourt to send this game to overtime. This series will head back to Philadelphia for Game 6 on Thursday with the Knicks leading 3-2.