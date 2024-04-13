Maxey logged 28 points (10-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block over 40 minutes during Friday's 125-113 victory over the Magic.

Maxey returned to the lineup Friday after missing Tuesday's game against the Pistons due to left hip tightness. The injury didn't seem to slow Maxey down, as he hit five threes for the 15th time this season. The 76ers have been bolstered by the return of reigning MVP Joel Embiid, and a win Sunday against the Nets could lift the team into the top six in the Eastern Conference.