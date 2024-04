Maxey (illness) is on the court at the beginning of team warmups in advance of Monday's Game 2 against New York, Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.com reports.

With Philadelphia down 1-0 in the series, Maxey not suiting up Monday would be shocking, although his status must still be monitored after he missed the team's morning shootaround. Maxey and Joel Embiid (left knee injury management) are both questionable and officially considered game-time decisions for Monday's contest.