Maxey was held without a point (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and contributed two points and two rebounds in 21 minutes Wednesday in the 76ers' 117-109 win over the Celtics.

Maxey picked up his sixth consecutive start Wednesday, but his window of fantasy relevance in 12-team leagues has seemingly come to an end now that the 76ers have gotten several rotation players back. from the NBA's health and safety protocols. The rookie has now seen his playing time decline for three games in a row, and he could have his minutes squeezed even more once Seth Curry (conditioning) is cleared to play.