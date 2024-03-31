Maxey is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors due to left hip tightness.

Maxey is a late addition to the injury report and may snap his streak of 10 straight appearances. If Maxey is sidelined, Buddy Hield, Cameron Payne, Jeff Dowtin and Ricky Council would all be candidates for elevated roles in Phialdelphia's backcourt. Maxey missed four straight games earlier in March due to a concussion, but it's unclear when he suffered the hip injury.