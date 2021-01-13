Maxey posted 16 points (7-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes Tuesday in the 76ers' 137-134 overtime victory over the Heat.

Though he remained in the lineup for the third straight game, Maxey saw his usage dip from 30.7 and 24 percent in the previous two contests to 22.7 percent Tuesday while Ben Simmons (knee) checked back into the lineup after a two-game absence. Simmons battled foul trouble throughout the game, and the 76ers still only had nine players available for the contest, so Maxey was able to see enough playing time to produce another solid stat line. Expect Maxey to see another drop in usage and a more significant decline in playing time in Thursday's rematch with Miami, as the 76ers are expected to return Tobias Harris, Shake Milton and Matisse Thybulle from the NBA's health and safety protocol.