Maxey logged 34 points (12-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 loss to Miami.

Logging a team-high 43 minutes, Maxey carried Philadelphia offensively with fellow guards James Harden and Danny Green combining to shoot 7-for-25 from the field. Maxey has collected just three assists across two games against Miami thus far -- symbolizing the bump in isolation associated with Harden taking reigns of the offense. The potential return of Joel Embiid (orbital) in Game 3 is best viewed as a stabilizing presence to the 76ers' offense.