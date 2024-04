Maxey (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Maxey dropped 52 points against the Spurs during a double-overtime win Sunday, but he continues to battle left hip tightness. After Tuesday's matchup, the 76ers have only two games remaining during the regular season -- Friday versus Orlando and Sunday against Brooklyn. Kyle Lowry (knee) remains out, so Cameron Payne and Buddy Hield are candidates for elevated roles against Detroit.