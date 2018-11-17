76ers' Wilson Chandler: Minutes limit decreased Saturday

Chandler is expected to only play about 12 minutes during Saturday's second half of back-to-back set against Charlotte, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

A starting lineup change may be in effect as well. Chandler has been limited to about 20 minutes recently, but the team is still choosing to be extra cautious on the second half of a back-to-back.

More News
Our Latest Stories