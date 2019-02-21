Angel Delgado: High scoring totals in win
Delgado posted 28 points (13-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-5 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in the win Wednesday over Windy City.
Delgado earned Midseason All-NBA G League honors for his exploits throughout the opening portion of the 2018-19 G League season, but it's fair to question how much Agua Caliente will see of their young center, particularly with the Clippers primed to fall off the Western conference pedestal after a number of moves near the NBA trade deadline.
