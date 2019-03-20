Angel Delgado: Surprisingly out Tuesday
Delgado (back) did not play in Tuesday's win over the Swarm.
It's unclear when Delgado suffered the injury, as the productive center played 81 minutes combined in the previous two games. While Delgado's injury likely won't impact the Clippers at the NBA level, the center has turned into arguably one of the most destructive big men in the G League, with his latest example of carnage - a 40-point, 20-rebound win last Tuesday - showcasing his extreme value in DFS formats.
