Delgado signed a contract with the Beijing Royal Fighters of the Chinese Basketball Association on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Delgado spent the bulk of last season with Agua Caliente, though he did play two games with the Clippers. The 24-year-old earned G League rookie of the year honors by averaging 18.5 points, 14.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 44 games.