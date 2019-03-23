Angel Delgado: Returns and finishes with double-double
Delgado (back) scored 15 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT) to go along with 17 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in the 113-109 loss Friday to Santa Cruz.
The center immediately returned and posted his usual production, securing yet another double-double. It's unlikely Delgado's services will be needed in the Clippers playoffs, so expect the 24-year-old to be used extensively if Agua Caliente makes the playoffs.
