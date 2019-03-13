Clippers' Angel Delgado: Authors exceptional performance
Delgado put up 40 points (18-23 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 20 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 37 minutes for the G League's Agua Caliente Clippers in their 120-107 win Tuesday over the Northern Arizona Suns.
Gaudy scoring and rebounding totals have been the norm for Delgado in G League play this season, but his numbers Tuesday were downright Chamberlain-esque. An extended stay in the NBA doesn't appear likely for the two-way player this season while the Clippers remain in the hunt for a playoff spot, but the monstrous production he's delivered in the G League makes Delgado an intriguing player to track for dynasty purposes nonetheless.
