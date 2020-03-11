The Skyforce claimed Delgado off of waivers Wednesday, RealGM reports.

After spending some time in Israel, Delgado has returned to the US and the SkyForce were quick to claim his services off waivers. Since the claim, Delgado has averaged 13.5 points, six rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals over 21.9 minutes in the two games he's appeared in.