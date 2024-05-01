Portis racked up 29 points (14-24 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 115-92 victory over the Pacers in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Portis atoned for his ejection in Game 4, leading the Bucks to an emphatic victory. He led all scorers with 29 points, having his way on the interior against a Pacers team that looked totally out-enthused. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) still on the sideline, Portis has been the primary beneficiary. Milwaukee will need for him to replicate this performance should they hope to force a Game 7.