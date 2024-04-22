Portis posted 15 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 109-94 victory over the Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Portis remained in the starting lineup for Game 1, filling the vacant spot left by Giannis Antetkounmpo (calf). While he is certainly not a like-for-like replacement, Portis is more than capable of producing, especially on the offensive end. With Antetokounmpo likely to miss at least another game, Portis should continue to serve as the second or third option on offense for the time being.