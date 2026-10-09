Portis finished with 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 20 minutes during Thursday's 128-118 preseason victory over New Orleans.

Portis struggled with his shot but contributed across several categories, particularly on the glass and defensively. The veteran forward received a relatively substantial workload in his first preseason appearance with Miami, though his role alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo could limit his opportunities compared to previous seasons. Portis should remain a capable source of points and rebounds when given sufficient playing time.