Portis notched 10 points (3-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 24 minutes off the bench in Monday's 113-109 loss to the Mavericks.

Portis recorded his first double-double of the season and also scored in double digits for a third straight game. While he continues to struggle from the floor, Portis remains a valuable two-way asset for the Heat, and his rapport with Giannis Antetokounmpo has been valuable for a Heat team that's still searching for its first win of the season. Portis is providing useful production across multiple fantasy categories off the bench, but his role should remain somewhat limited as long as both Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo remain healthy.