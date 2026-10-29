Portis notched 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 129-117 victory over the Hawks.

Portis made his presence felt across several categories despite struggling from beyond the arc. The veteran forward finished one rebound shy of a double-double while contributing three defensive statistics, making this a productive outing in limited minutes. His ability to provide rebounding and complementary scoring off the bench should help maintain his fantasy appeal, though Miami's crowded frontcourt could limit his ceiling.