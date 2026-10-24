Portis contributed 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-0 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and a steal across 21 minutes off the bench in Friday's 128-111 loss to the Pistons.

Portis provided useful scoring and rebounding production in limited minutes, connecting on three triples while finishing second on the team in rebounds. He's filling the same role he had over the last few years in Milwaukee, and Portis will remain valuable in fantasy as long as he has a steady bench role, thanks to his encouraging per-minute production and long-range shooting. Portis should remain a viable source of rebounds and three-pointers, but his ceiling is capped due to his bench role and somewhat limited playing time.