Portis notched nine points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds over 15 minutes during Friday's 108-105 victory over the Knicks.

Portis turned in another underwhelming performance, continuing what has been a disappointing season thus far. While he has seemingly carved out a consistent role for himself, both his playing time and production have been less than ideal when it comes to fantasy value. In 18 appearances, he has averaged 7.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 three-pointers in 19.4 minutes per game. Portis has put up a single-digit point total in 11 of his past 13 games.