Portis had 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 31 minutes during Sunday's 113-88 loss to the Magic.

Portis earned his third straight start in place of the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), leading all Bucks in rebounds to go along with a team-high-tying point total in the lone double-double of the contest. Portis has stepped up nicely for Milwaukee to round out the regular season, posting a double-double in four of the final eight games of the year.