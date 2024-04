Portis (rest) is available for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Portis, Brook Lopez (rest) and Khris Middleton (ankle) have all been upgraded from questionable to available, while Damian Lillard (adductor) has been downgraded to out and will join Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) on the sidelines. With Antetokounmpo out again, Portis should remain in the first unit after posting 30 points (14-18 FG), nine rebounds, five steals and three assists as a starter during Wednesday's win over Orlando.