Portis is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder due to rest.

Portis has been anchoring the second unit all season long, but he started in Wednesday's win over the Magic, posting 30 points (14-18 FG, 2-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and five steals in 30 minutes. The Bucks might choose to rest him considering the uncertainty regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), and if that's the case, then Jae Crowder or Danilo Gallinari could be in line to see more minutes in the final two games of the regular season.