Portis has been ejected from Sunday's contest against the Pacers, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Portis was assessed with two technical fouls stemming from an altercation with Andrew Nembhard in the first quarter, disqualifying him for the remainder of the game. Portis finishes the contest with four points (2-4 FG) and three rebounds in six minutes of action. The already shorthanded Bucks will likely lean on Andre Jackson, Pat Connaughton and Jae Crowder to fill Portis' role.