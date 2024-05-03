Portis ended with 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 15 rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes in Thursday's 120-98 loss to Indiana in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Portis once again dominated the glass for Milwaukee in a season-ending loss Thursday, leading all players in the contest in rebounds while ending as one of three Bucks with 20 or more points in a double-double outing. Portis stepped up nicely in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) in the first-round series, posting a double-double in five of the six contests while surpassing the 20-point mark in the final two games against Indiana.