Portis closed Sunday's 122-109 loss to New York with 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes.

This was a terrific showing for Portis as he continues to impress off the bench. Over his last four games, Portis has put together averages of 18.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 27.5 minutes.