Portis was ejected from Wednesday's game after receiving his second technical foul, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports.

Portis picked up his first technical in a confrontation with Aaron Nesmith after Nesmith committed a hard foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo. Soon after, Portis was handed a second tech during a verbal altercation with Obi Toppin. He'll leave the contest with 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes. Portis should be expected to be back in action Saturday against the Pistons.