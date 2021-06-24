Portis contributed 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 loss to Atlanta.

With Brook Lopez failing to have an impact, Portis found himself thrust into a meaningful role, coming away with his best performance in quite some time. We know what he can do in limited minutes and so there is reason to think he could be a factor in this series, especially if Lopez is negated by the athleticism of the Hawks frontcourt.