Portis registered 13 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and an assist across 25 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Bulls.

Portis was one of seven Milwaukee players that scored in double digits and also grabbed double-digit rebounds for the second time this season -- he achieved a double-double in both contests. Portis is not expected to move into the lineup anytime soon, but he has been productive enough to hold some upside in deeper leagues. For what is worth, he has scored 10 or more points in five straight contests.