Portis posted 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 111-101 loss to the Grizzlies.

Portis continues to strengthen his candidacy as the Sixth Man of the Year with another strong two-way showing. Portis is ending the campaign on a very strong note for the Bucks, and his role tends to grow whenever one of the starters is not available. Portis is averaging 15.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a combined 1.4 steals-plus-blocks across 25.3 minutes per game since the All-Star break, making him one of the most effective per-minute bench players in The Association.