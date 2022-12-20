Portis closed Monday's 128-119 victory over New Orleans with four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes.

Portis had fallen below double digits in the scoring column just three times previously this season and hadn't scored fewer than seven points in a game, but Monday's effort bottomed out his typical floor. Even so, Portis remains a consistent member of the rotation, so it's better to consider this one a deviation from the norm. Portis checks in just outside the top 100 in per-game and per-36 fantasy points production and certainly would warrant a longer look should Giannis Antetokounmpo or Brook Lopez miss any extended time.