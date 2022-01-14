Portis posted 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Thursday's 118-99 win over Golden State.

Portis' biggest highlight of the game came when he drained a three at the half-time buzzer, but the big man had another impressive performance on both ends of the court and once again left his mark on offense. Quickly emerging as Milwaukee's third-best scoring option when Jrue Holiday (ankle) is not available, Portis is averaging 15.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.