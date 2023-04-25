Lopez provided 36 points (13-23 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals across 39 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Lopez turned in arguably his best game of the season, leading the Bucks with 36 points to go with five combined steals and blocks. Both he and the returning Giannis Antetokounmpo did everything they could to get the victory, ultimately coming up short. The series now heads back to Milwaukee, where the Bucks will need to win to stay alive in the playoffs.