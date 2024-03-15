Lillard racked up 17 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Thursday's 114-105 win over the 76ers.

Lillard didn't have his best shooting performance and needed 16 shots to score 17 points, but he made his presence felt as a playmaker and dished out nine or more assists for the third time across his last four games. Lillard can still take over a game if needed, but he's been forced to adjust to playing as the second option behind Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. Lillard's numbers have suffered because of that, as he's averaging nearly eight points fewer (24.3 ppg) compared to last season (32.2 ppg).