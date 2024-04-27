Lillard posted 28 points (6-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 12-12 FT), eight assists, three steals and one rebound over 45 minutes in Friday's 121-118 overtime loss to Indiana in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

Despite leaving Friday's game briefly with a knee injury, Lillard finished the Game 3 contest while leading all Bucks players in assists and ending two points shy of the 30-point mark to provide a boost offensively in a losing effort. Lillard, who was perfect from the free-throw line to go along with a team-high-tying mark from three, has posted at least 28 points in all three games of the quarterfinals. It will be worth monitoring Lillard's status ahead of Game 4 and if he has an issues with his left knee that limits his availability.