Lillard (Achilles) is available for Thursday's Game 6 against Indiana, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Lillard has been upgraded from questionable to available Thursday after missing the previous two contests with right Achilles tendinitis. The star guard will likely replace Malik Beasley in the starting lineup. Lillard is averaging 32.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 40.7 minutes across his previous three appearances in Milwaukee's first-round series against the Pacers.