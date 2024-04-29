Lillard (Achilles) is doubtful for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Pacers.

Lillard aggravated a right Achilles injury during Game 3 and missed Game 4 after being diagnosed with a strained tendon. The Bucks lost both games and now face elimination. Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is also doubtful despite a positive update over the weekend, so Khris Middleton (ankle) and Brook Lopez may have to lead Milwaukee's offense again, while Malik Beasley and Bobby Portis will likely remain in the starting lineup.